BKSS 6.0 a relief to B40, tourism sector, micro traders – business leader

KUCHING (May 30): The B40 income group, tourism sector and micro traders are key beneficiaries of the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 package unveiled on Friday, according to Sarawak Business Federation secretary-general Jonathan Chai.

He believed the attention paid in the assistance package to the plight of micro traders, including hawkers and petty traders, was a welcomed relief for business operators and the public.

“However, certain other small and medium enterprises like the restaurants and coffee shops which are also affected by the Movement Control Order and the ongoing pandemic would understandably be disappointed,” Chai added when contacted.

He said the business community would also have hoped the state government would come up with a state version of the wage subsidy programme in lifting the financial burden off the shoulders of business owners.

“The programme is to provide some form of wage subsidies to local employers so to ease their financial burden during this challenging time and, as much as possible, to keep the employment of the existing employees intact without any retrenchment,” he elaborated.

He also pointed out that the discounts of varying percentages provided for utility bills and assessment rates were a welcomed measure to support the public and economic sectors.

On Friday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had announced RM1.4 billion worth of BKSS 6.0, covering nine cash payment assistance and six payment discounts.

On the declaration by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin of a total lockdown nationwide effective June 1, Chai hoped the federal government would announce additional aid measures to tide the business community over the challenges posed by the pandemic.