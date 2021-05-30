Coffee shop operators appeal for govt assistance

KUCHING (May 30): Kuching Coffeeshops and Restaurants Owners Association urges the state government to offer cash assistance to coffee shop operators.

Association committee members Kapitan Tan Yit Sheng said about 1,500 coffee shop operators in the city had lost up to 80 per cent revenue since the no dine-in directive was implemented some two weeks ago.

Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 will grant cash assistance of RM1,500 to hawkers and small traders registered with the local authorities in two payments during July and December through Sarawak Pay.

Tan hoped the state government would provide cash assistance of RM2,000 per shop lot to coffee shop operators to help them tide over.

“Frankly, it’s a bit unfair to coffee shop operators who have to deal with the no dine-in policy while many other economic sectors continue to operate and the Covid-19 situation did not improve,” he lamented.

He said their revenue from drinks sales in coffee shops had been badly impacted with the no dine-in directive.

While utility bills discount announced in BKSS 6.0 is appreciated, Tan added that cash assistance would really help coffee shops stay afloat during such trying times.