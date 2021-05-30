Covid-19: 2 new clusters detected in Kabong and Sri Aman

KUCHING (May 30): The State Health Department has declared two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak today, each detected in Kabong and Sri Aman respectively.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the clusters were dubbed the Gerigat Cluster in Kabong and Sungai Parik Cluster in Sri Aman.

It said that the Gerigat Cluster is a community cluster that was detected in a village in Gerigat, Kabong — of which the infections had spread through social movements and open house visiting during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“A total of 358 individuals were screened, where 20 were found positive alongside the index case, 12 were found negative and the remaining 326 are still awaiting lab test results,” SDMC said.

The committee added that all positive cases were referred to Saratok Hospital and were admitted to the Betong Division Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC).

The Sungai Parik cluster is also a community cluster that was detected in four localities in Sungai Parik in Lingga and Tanjung Bijat Sri Aman.

Out of a total 130 individuals screened, 24 were positive, seven were negative, and the remaining 99 cases are still awaiting lab test results.

“All positive cases were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and are admitted to Sri Aman Division PKRC,” the committee said.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department declared an end to one cluster today, namely the Konsortium Bumi Cluster in Kuching, after no new cases were reported from the cluster in the past 28 days.

Currently, there are 80 active clusters in the state. Three clusters recorded new cases, namely two from the Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong, Gerigat Cluster in Kabong (1) and Sungai Parik Cluster in Sri Aman (2).