Covid-19: Funeral gathering triggers outbreak in Labuan

LABUAN (May 30): A funeral gathering in Kampung Sungai Keling has triggered a new cluster, the Simpang Sungai Cluster, on the duty-free island yesterday, after a 38-year-old man was found to be positive for Covid-19, and infected six others.

Labuan Health Department director Dr Ismuni Bohari said that the man tested positive on May 27, and at least 28 people in the cluster had tested positive as at today; 21 of them being new cases recorded today.

There was also an allegation that a drinking and gambling session after the funeral had worsened the outbreak.

According to Labuan’s Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), several active clusters contributed to the increase in Labuan’s new cases today, which recorded 133 cases. They are 13 cases from Patau-Patau Cluster, 20 each from Simpang Sahari Cluster and Victoria Merdeka Cluster and 21 cases from Simpang Sungai Cluster.

Another 24 cases are from symptomatic screenings, close contact (26), severe acute respiratory infections (six), self-test (two), and one case detected via interstate travel.

Dr Ismuni Bohari also disclosed that several business premises in various parts of the island, and Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL) were ordered to close temporarily for sanitation purposes.

“We issued notice of closure for sanitation, as several premises had been patronised by Covid-19 positive patients.

“The UMSKAL tower building was ordered to close for sanitation work to be carried out so that we can prevent infections in the higher learning institution,” he told Bernama.

He said that active case detection would continue to be conducted throughout the period of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), until June 24.

Labuan is currently placed under the EMCO for a month from May 26, having recorded a sudden increase in new cases since early this month. — Bernama