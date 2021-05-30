Covid-19: Sarawak records 4 deaths as new cases dip to 513

KUCHING (May 30): Another four deaths from Covid-19, including one classified as Brought-In-Dead, were recorded in Sarawak today along with 513 new cases, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

SDMC said that two of the deaths were recorded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) in Kuching and one each in Bintulu and Sibu.

The figures brought the total death toll in the state to 284, and the cumulative total of positive cases to 46,675 cases.

As for the positive cases, a total 226 or 44.05 percent of today’s cases were detected in Kuching and Miri.

The 281st death was a 72-year-old man who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital for experiencing symptoms of fever, cough and flu for two days. The RTK Antigen test was performed and he was detected positive for Covid-19 on May 21. His condition worsened and he was confirmed dead on May 26. He had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes, gout and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The 282nd death, classified as Brought-In-Dead, involved an 82-year-old woman who was brought to SGH after been found unconscious at home by family members. It was found she had been experiencing symptoms of fever and cough for a week. She tested positive for Covid-19 on May 26 following rt-PCR test and passed away a day later. She had comorbidities of high blood pressure.

A 74-year-old man is the 283rd death, who was declared dead on May 28 after his health condition worsened. He had earlier sought treatment at Sibu Hospital after experiencing symptoms of cough and body fatigue. The rt-PCR test was performed and he was tested positive for Covid-19 on May 6 prior to hs death. He had comorbidities of high blood pressure and colon cancer.

The 284th death involved a 69-year-old man who was admitted to SGH after experiencing symptoms of cough for a month. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 28 following a rt-PCR test. His condition worsened and he passed away on May 28. He had comorbidities of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Regarding the 513 positive cases recorded statewide today, SDMC said the highest was recorded in Kuching with 117, followed by Miri (109), Sibu (47), Bintulu (44), Sri Aman (33), Subis (23), Kapit (21), Mukah (19), Selangau (15), Sarikei (15) and Tatau (11).

Other districts recorded single digit cases namely Kanowit (9), Samarahan (9), Serian (8), Simunjan (4), Belaga (4), Julau (3), Beluru (3), Lubok Antu (3), Asajaya (3), Meradong (3), Bau (2), Betong (2), Kabong (1), Lawas (1), Saratok (1), Lundu (1), Song (1) and Pakan (1).

“Out of the 513 new cases reported, 33 showed signs and experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 infection during the screening,” it said.

It also revealed a total of 406 from the 513 cases comprised individuals who have been given quarantine orders at designated quarantine centres.

From the 513 cases a total 399 cases were results of screening individuals who had contact with positive cases, with nine symptomatic.

The other 83 cases were from other screenings at healthcare centres of which all are asymptomatic, while 24 cases are from screening symptomatic individuals at healthcare centres.

Meanwhile, five cases are individuals screened from currently active infection clusters and none of them had symptoms.

There are two imported case of returnees from other states in the country (classified as Import B cases) and they are asymptomatic.

On another matter SDMC said that there were 611 recovery and discharged cases for the day.

They comprised 111 in Mukah, 92 in Bintulu, 88 in Sibu, 75 in Kuching, 74 in Miri, 66 in Kapit, 47 in Sarikei, 45 in Betong, six in Serian and three in Sri Aman,

“As of today, 38,481 or 82.44 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged,” it said.

SDMC said that a total of 7,808 cases are still being treated at hospitals and various Low Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) throughout the state.

They included 85 whom are in intensive care units (ICU), with 35 on intubation.

There were 513 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day without any pending for laboratory test result.