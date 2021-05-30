Dr Annuar: Sibu Division strives to reach herd immunity with rollout plan

SIBU (May 30): A rollout plan has been drawn up for the mass vaccination exercise in Sibu Division with 33,447 doses of vaccine to be rolled out weekly, beginning next month, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He pointed out that for July, the doses per week will be increased to 40,858 doses and eventually to 50,815 doses a week in August.

“With the rollout plan in place, we are on track to achieve the target of vaccinating 70 per cent or 190,000 of Sibu’s (district) population to create herd immunity. That is why, we need those yet to register for the vaccination programme, to do so as soon as possible.

“Based on the State Health Department’s record, a total of 121,575 or 62.5 per cent of the folk in Sibu district have registered for vaccination, leaving 72,877 individuals who have yet to do so.

“In Kanowit, 11,524 or 54.4 per cent have registered for vaccination, and hence, needing another 9,643 individuals to be registered. As for Selangau, 8,551 or 50.6 per cent have already registered for the vaccination programme, whereas 8,358 individuals have yet to step forward to register themselves for vaccination.

“So, for the whole of Sibu Division, 141,650 individuals have registered, and we urge the remaining 90,878 individuals to register for vaccination to help us achieve the target of vaccination of 70 per cent of the division’s population to create herd immunity,” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, said during his live Facebook streaming last night.

As for the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine, he was made to understand it is part of the National Immunisation Programme (NIP) but he preferred to leave the details to those in the higher-ups.

He also informed those who have received the first dose of AZ that their second dose will be three months later and not 21 days unlike other Covid-19 vaccines.

Responding to a question from one of viewers, Nangka assemblyman told the person to apply for police permit if he needed to travel from Sibu to either Kuching or Miri for the AZ vaccination appointment.

Turning to the Covid-19 cases recorded in Sibu yesterday, he said from 72 cases, the bulk or 50 cases came from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) area, while 22 cases from Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) area.

He lamented that in week 21, the number of cases climbed to 678 cases from 565 in week 20, which would have seen a downward trend, had people were more disciplined in following the SOP.

Adding on, he revealed that from 50 cases in SMC areas, zones Sukun/Lada has three, Tong Sang (1), town centre (1), Tiong Hua (3), Awang Ramli Amit (6), Kampung Dato (1), Delta (1), Rejang Park (1), Sentosa (5), Wong King Huo (1), Diong Kik (4), Pedada (2), Bahagia Jaya (12), Pulau Li Hua (2), Tunku Abdul Rahman (1), Permai (3), Jeriah (1), Ulu Sungai Merah B (1) and Indah (1).

As for 22 cases in SRDC area, he said two cases were from Pasai Siong/Oya, Menyan/Salim (12), KJD/Assan (1) and Batang Igan (2), while the five cases in Sibujaya comprised Pearl Avenue (1), Terrace D (3) and Terrace G (1).

Dr Annuar also appealed for residents in Sukun/Lada to go for swab tests at Lanang Health Clinic.

He said, after discussion with Sibu Resident Office and Divisional Health Office, tents have been set up for those going for swab tests at the clinic.