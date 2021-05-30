EPF to close its branches nationwide from June 1

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) will close its offices and service counters nationwide from June 1-14, 2021, in line with the implementation of the first phase of a total lockdown during the period.

Accordingly, all prior Janji Temu Online (JTO) appointments are cancelled with immediate effect, it said in a statement today.

“Members are required to reschedule their visits to a later date via the JTO facility after the total lockdown period is over, if there is a need to be present at EPF branches in person.

“Appointments for Age 50, 55, 60 and Incapacitation withdrawal applications will be given priority when the EPF’s offices and service counters are back in operation. This is part of an effort to break the chain of infection by reducing face-to-face interaction,” the social-security organisation said.

For members that have applied for the i-Sinar withdrawals and are awaiting payment via Payment Order (PO), the EPF said the relevant branches will contact the members to arrange for the PO pick-up at the branch selected by them.

“For other EPF services such as withdrawal applications for Housing, Age 50, 55 and 60, members are able to access these online transactions via i-Akaun during this period,” it said, adding that members can refer to its website for the list of services available online.

However, the thumbprint verification process to complete the online transaction can only be done once the total lockdown period is over and EPF offices and service counters are back in operation, it added.

In a separate statement, the EPF announced it has temporarily closed its offices and counters in both Kluang, Johor, as well as Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu, from today until further notice after employees at these branches were tested positive for Covid-19. — Bernama