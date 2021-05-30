Express boat services in Kapit division suspended until further notice

KAPIT (May 30): Sarawak Rivers’ Board (SRB) has issued a notice to the express boat service operators to temporarily suspend their service in Kapit division.

According to the notice, the routes affected are Kapit-Putai-Kapit and vice versa, Sibu-Kapit-Putai and vice versa, Kapit-Belaga-Kapit and vice versa.

The temporary suspension of the express boat service took effect today and would be enforced until further notice.

SRB explained the measure was taken upon the consultation and advice from the State Disaster Management Committee.

The drastic action was taken as a preventive measure to flatten the Covid-19 infection curve.

Kapit recorded 73 new cases yesterday, while Sibu recorded 72 cases.

To date, Kapit has recorded a total 4,270 cases.

Prior to the this, the express boats operated a daily trip from Kapit-Putai at 9:30 am, Putai-Kapit at 4:30am, Sibu-Kapit-Putai at 5am, Kapit-Belaga at 9:30am and Belaga-Kapit at 6am.