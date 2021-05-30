Forum appeals to Dayaks to refrain from visiting each other during this Gawai

KUCHING (May 30): The Federation of Orang Ulu Associations of Sarawak, Malaysia (Forum) has joined in the chorus to appeal to the Dayak community to refrain from visiting each other during Gawai Dayak this year.

Its president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon said this year’s Gawai celebration is so different and unique to all as the people are facing the Covid-19 pandemic that is quite fearsome.

The Murum assemblyman noted that many, whether in the city or the village or longhouses, have been infected, while the hospital wards are full and the impact of this has caused suffering and fear.

“Therefore I would like to remind us all do not go visiting or ‘ngabang’ whether we’re in the village or the city.

“To all of us in the city, do not go back to our longhouse as we do not want to infect others, nor be infected, so we want to avoid all these so that our communities and lives can stay healthy,” he said.

Kennedy said everyone must stay vigilant this Gawai for the sake of everybody’s health, and must always avoid the “3C”, that is Crowded place, Confined space and Close conversation.

He believed that the onus is on the people to play their role and do their part in the flight against Covid-19.

He noted that it is not only the frontliners and the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) who are doing the fighting, but it is also everyone’s responsibility to help contain the rapid spike in Covid-19 cases.

“Yes, we know this year we aren’t able to visit one another but there’s always next year. Let’s discipline ourselves and hold back, may we take care of our health in this season,” he said.

Kennedy also took this opportunity to wish all fellow Dayaks a happy Gawai.