Ismail Sabri: No curfew under MCO 3.0, but please limit travel after 8pm

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Putrajaya will not impose a curfew to limit the movement of people nationwide even as its Covid-19 cases and fatalities have shot up exponentially this month.

“Although there will be no curfew in place, we hope that the public will not travel after 8pm.

“The purpose of this MCO is to reduce movement. Only go out when it’s really necessary,” Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in a joint news conference today with the Health Ministry.

He said only two people from the same household will be allowed to go out to buy the necessities like food, medicine and health supplements from June 1.

He added that the limit will be increased to three people from the same household for purposes of health and medication, Covid-19 screenings, or for security and emergency reasons.

He added the maximum travel radius will be 10km, except for when there is lack of required healthcare facilities or medication — in which case people can travel to the next closest facility. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME