Khairy: Drive-through Covid-19 vaccination system gets green light after successful pilot project

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today said that the government will be rolling out a drive-through Covid-19 vaccination system for the public.

He said the decision was made after what he termed as a successful pilot project run at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Kubang Kerian.

Further details on how this system will be run will be made available tomorrow, he added.

Khairy said that it is hoped that the initiative will ramp up the government’s vaccination programme for the public.

He made the announcement during a press conference held after his visit to inspect the setting up of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) as Malaysia’s largest Covid-19 vaccination centre to date. – Malay Mail

