King, Queen convey Pesta Kaamatan greetings

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah in conveying Pesta Kaamatanan greetings to the Kadazandusun community, expressed hope that the event will be celebrated with the new norm taking into consideration their personal, family and community safety.

According to a statement posted on the Istana Negara Facebook account, Their Majesties also expressed hope that the Harvest Festival would continue to foster inter-racial harmony in Malaysia and strengthen unity among the people.

“Be patient in facing this challenge and let’s work together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic by complying with the Movement Control Order standard operating procedures.

“Kotobian Tadau Tagazo Do Kaamatan. Happy Harvest Festival. Protect yourself, protect everyone,” said Their Majesties.

The Kadazandusun community in Sabah will celebrate the Kaamatan Festival today and tomorrow. – Bernama