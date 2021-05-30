Lawas, Saratok districts change to orange zone

KUCHING (May 30): Lawas district has turned into a Covid-19 orange zone after recording 21 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

Meanwhile, SDMC said Saratok district reverted to an orange zone from red zone after recording 40 cases in the past 14 days.

With the two districts now orange zones, this brings the total number of orange zone districts to five. Aside from Saratok and Lawas, other orange zones are Daro, Simunjan and Bau.

Red zones in Sarawak remain at 27 districts.

They are Meradong, Lubok Antu, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri, and Sibu.

Seven districts, namely Tebedu, Limbang, Kabong, Matu, Marudi, Lundu and Dalat remain as yellow zones while Telang Usan remains the sole green zone district.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmissions as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.