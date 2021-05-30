Local boy Joseph designs Pos Malaysia’s limited edition stamps

KUCHING (May 30): Kuching-born graphic artist Joseph Romey Dures encapsulates the spirit of Sarawak’s Gawai Dayak and Sabah’s Kaamatan harvest festivals in his designs of limited edition stamps issued by Pos Malaysia.

Pos Malaysia’s website features the limited edition stamps imbued with traditional harvest festivals activities and instruments, designs that are endorsed by the Arts and Culture Department of Sarawak and Sabah.

Joseph told thesundaypost he was surprised to be commissioned to design the special stamps by Pos Malaysia and excitedly began drawing last month.

“I wanted to portray cultures and traditions of Sarawak and Sabah that are rarely shown to the general public. I didn’t want to draw something that is main stream.

“Such is the case with the ‘Dayung Boris’ design of priestesses of the Bidayuhs, ‘Ranyai’ tree of life of the Ibans and view inside the longhouse,” he shared.

Other designs for Gawai Dayak are the Iban ‘Ngajat’ warrior dance, ‘sape’ traditional musical instrument of the Orang Ulu and ‘ngabang’ open house visiting during the celebration.

Currently based in Kuala Lumpur, Joseph was inspired by stories of ‘Kaamatan’ celebration shared by many Sabahan friends, backed with research.

“Over here, there is a community consisting of Sarawakians and Sabahans. I have the opportunity to listen to their stories and they also shared how sad they are not to be able to go home for the celebration.

“Listening to their stories, I thought to myself – why not I portray something through this project? Perhaps this art would make them happy and closer to home, especially stamp buyers or collector from Sarawak and Sabah,” he added.

For Kaamatan, the stamps feature the traditional mouth organ ‘sompoton’, Unduk Ngadau beauty pageant, traditional bamboo dance ‘mogunatip’ and arm wrestling.

Apparently, Pos Malaysia team was shocked to see his artworks as they have never seen or heard of such things before.

Joseph hoped his designs would heighten appreciation of Sarawak and Sabah cultures and traditions besides being a means to preserve the heritage of Gawai Dayak and Kaamatan.