Malaysia ends five-day streak of record-high Covid-19 cases with 6,999 new cases

KUCHING (May 30): Malaysia’s five-day streak of record-high Covid-19 cases ended today, with the Health Ministry reporting a total of 6,999 new positive cases over the last 24 hours.

Yesteday, the nation recorded a total of 9,020 new cases which was the highest so far.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 565,533.

Health director general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stated on his Facebook page that Selangor once again has the highest tally with 2,477 new cases.

This is followed by the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur with 616 cases, followed by Kelantan (612) and Sarawak (513).

Other states namely Negeri Sembilan recorded 468 new cases, followed by Johor (433), Kedah (422), Penang (248), Pahang (239), Terengganu (214) and Perak (212).

Also recording new cases were Sabah (190), Labuan (133), Putrajaya (13) and Perlis (7).

Malaysia has set records for the highest number of new daily cases seven times in the past 10 days, with the daily count above the 6,000 mark since May 19.