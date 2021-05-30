MBKS counters for payment of assessment rates open

KUCHING (May 30): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) counters for payment of the local council assessment rates are open, says mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“The counters are opened for the public to settle their assessment rates payment during this Movement Control Order (MCO) period,” said Wee during his Facebook live session on Saturday.

The counters were open yesterday from 8am to 12pm and today from 8am to 4pm.

For online payment, go to the council’s website.

For enquiries on the assessment rates payment, call 082-354351.

Wee also informed that all MBKS recreational parks and open spaces are closed until June 11 during Movement Control Order.