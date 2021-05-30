MOH: A whooping 1,144 Covid-19 fatalities in Malaysia from May 1-29

KUCHING (May 30): Malaysia recorded a whooping 1,144 Covid-19 fatalities between May 1 and 29 this year, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

MoH said the Covid-19 fatalities recorded during the period had more than doubled compared to the total number of Covid-19 deaths at 471 reported throughout the country last year.

“A total of 471 Covid-19 deaths were reported last year whereas the total number of deaths reported in the first five months this year was 2,179.

“From May 1 to 29 this year alone, Malaysia recorded a total of 1,144 Covid-19,” added MoH in a Facebook post today.

In Sarawak, the Covid-19 death toll was 280 as of May 29.

Yesterday, Malaysia’s Covid-19 infections set a record high at 9,020 cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 558,534.

The country also reported 98 new Covid-19 fatalities yesterday, bringing the death toll to 2,650.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has on several occasions appealed to Malaysians to stay at home to help break the chain of Covid-19 infections.