Nonagerian feels protected after receiving Covid-19 vaccine, urges others to get vaccinated soonest

KUCHING (May 30): A 93-year-old woman is feeling protected and all well after being vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan near here recently.

Tiong Ngiing Chuo said she did not have a shred of hesitation when it came to being given the jab and now that she has been vaccinated, she feels good.

To Tiong, she is just playing her role as an ordinary citizen to protect herself and the community as various measures have been put in place to improve the pandemic situation.

By coming forward to receive the vaccine, she hoped that she would inspire the others to do the same so that herd immunity can be achieved.

In encouraging the mass community to get vaccinated, she said people should not be afraid of taking the jab since vaccination seems to be the only way out of this pandemic.

“Instead of fear of vaccination, the community should think of it as a move to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.”

She felt sad to have observed that quite a number of senior citizens resisted the vaccination programme, that they either rejected registration for vaccination or did not turn up for their appointment.

Despite her old age, Tiong said she felt good after being vaccinated.

She thus encouraged all to register for vaccination through MySejahtera and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“Life is precious. Let’s play our part to stay safe and health and fight this pandemic together.”

She added that she could not be more grateful for the free vaccination provided by the government during this pandemic outbreak.