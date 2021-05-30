One killed, four injured in 2-vehicle accident

BINTANGOR (May 30): A woman was killed, while four others were injured in an accident involving a car and a van at Mile 8 KJD Road, Sungai Mador around 10.20am yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Flora Dayong, 29, from Rumah Sungai Merurun, Julau who was travelling with her husband Ezekiel Rentap Irie from Betong.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department chief here, Nicholas Belulin, they helped to extricate Flora who was trapped in the badly wrecked car, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Her husband, who was seriously injured after being trapped in the car, was freed by passers-by and is currently being treated at the Sarikei Hospital, he said.

The three injured persons in the van were identified as the driver Yii Deck Sii, 30, and two female passengers identified as Chieng Ai Ling, 33, and Lu Lay Leng, 54.

Lu had a broken right thigh, while Chieng suffered head injuries and Yii injured his legs and chest.

The accident happened at the still-under-construction Pan Borneo Highway.

The police are investigating the actual cause of the accident, Nicholas said.