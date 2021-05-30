PDP Batu Danau donates to flood victims

LIMBANG (May 30): Several members of Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Danau have embarked on a mission to provide humanitarian aid to flood victims in the district.

According to its youth exco Cr Daniel Taha Friday, they have received about RM20,000 in material contributions since their initial run on Apr 23.

“The flood victims have witnessed their homes being flooded and destruction to their property. We hope the contributions could ease their hardships in this difficult time,” Daniel said.

He also praised the members for their dedication and resilience, who despite facing the difficult road conditions due to the recent floods, continued to provide assistance to people in the affected areas.

Together with PDP Batu Danu women chief Lim Goon Tee and exco Cr Cecalia Lim, up to 75 per cent of affected flooded areas in Medamit and five temporary evacuation centres have been given assistance.

“We will continue to provide material assistance to longhouses affected by the flood. Our mission is to lighten the burden of the residents,” Daniel said.

He added that Restoran Santai Café has become their collection point for material contributions, where every morning the team members would gather and prepare for the day’s work before setting off at 11.30am.

“Any excess items such as mineral water will be donated to the the Welfare Department and hospitals,” he added.