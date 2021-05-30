Phone salesman dies after crashing car into ditch

SIBU (May 30): A 26-year-old phone salesman was killed when he lost control of the car he was driving before crashing into the ditch at Jalan Ling Kai Cheng yesterday evening.

The deceased was identified as Kelvin Law Juen and was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical team.

It was believed the deceased was on his way to the town at around 6pm and suddenly lost control of his vehicle when he wanted to overtake a vehicle in front of him.

The hospital team only received the distress call at about 7.30pm by a member of public. A team from the Fire and Rescue department team and the police also arrived at the accident scene.

Kelvin’s father and sister were then informed of the accident and came to confirm the identity.