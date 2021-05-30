Pro-Keadilan Sarawak chairman detained for allegedly insulting King

KUALA LUMPUR (May 30): Pro-Keadilan Sarawak chairman Iswardy Morni has been remanded for two days, starting today, to assist investigations into the statements he made on YouTube, allegedly insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting director Datuk Dev Kumar who confirmed the matter said, the 45-year-old man was arrested at his house in Kajang at 11pm yesterday after police received reports.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

So far, the police have received 18 reports,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Keadilan communications director Fahmi Fadzil in a statement today said Iswardy is just an ordinary member of the party and does not hold any position in the party’s leadership hierarchy.

He said the statements made do not represent the party’s stance adding that Iswardy had already been warned after he uploaded previous similar videos.

“However, since this video issue is now being investigated by the police, Keadilan will wait for the result of the investigations before taking further action against him,” the statement said. – Bernama