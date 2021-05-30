Sibu police hunting for inmate after prison break

SIBU (May 30): An inmate sentenced for a narcotic offence escaped from Sibu Prison at 12pm earlier today, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

He said that an operation was now underway to track down the inmate, identified as Lee Ka Yieng, 49 years old.

Lee had been sentenced to five years imprisonment for a narcotic offence in Kapit last November.

“He escaped from Sibu Prison at 12pm today. The full facts have not been received as an operation to track him is currently underway in town.

“Lee is originally from Sarikei,” Stanley told The Borneo Post when contacted earlier tonight to confirm the incident.

When asked if this inmate had tested positive for Covid-19, he said the police did not have the details and needed to wait for further details tomorrow.