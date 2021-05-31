1,052,145 people completed two-dose vaccination as of yesterday – Dr Adham

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): A total of 1,052,145 individuals had completed taking two doses of vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme up to yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham, in his tweet, said Dr Adham said 1,860,864 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2,913,009.

He said the five states with the highest number of people having received both doses were Selangor (139,427) followed by Sarawak (109,934); Perak (97,558); Kuala Lumpur (94,399) and Johor (92,231).

As at yesterday, 49.9 per cent or 12,117,091 individuals had registered to receive vaccine shots, with Selangor continuing to record the highest registrations at 3,223,832.

According to the immunisation programme plan, the first phase of administering the vaccine from February until April involved 500,000 frontliners.

The second phase which is from April until August involves 9.4 million senior citizens, those at risk and the disabled, while the third phase which is scheduled for May until February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above as well as non-citizens with the target of 13.7 million or more. – Bernama