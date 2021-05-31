3 Covid-19 clusters detected in Bau, Bintulu and Kuching

KUCHING (May 31): The State Health Department today declared three new Covid-19 clusters, with one of them recording 152 cases involving workers and personnel of a factory here, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the largest new cluster today, dubbed the Muara Tabuan Cluster in Kuching, was detected in a factory at Persiaran Elektronik 2, Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone.

“The cluster is linked to the Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster which was announced on May 21,” it said in its Covid-19 update.

A total of 500 individuals have been screened where 152 cases are positive and 157 negative, while 191 cases are still awaiting laboratory results. All of the positive cases were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Serian Hospital as well as admitted to PKRC in Kuching and Serian Districts.

The other two clusters, dubbed the Jalan Jambusan-Sunchar Cluster in Bau and Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri Cluster, are a community cluster and workplace cluster respectively.

“The Jalan Jambusan-Sunchar Cluster in Bau involves four families from four different localities namely Taman Mutiara, Kampung Melayu Baru, Taman Mawar and Kampung Masjid Bau, which have spread through social movements and Raya visiting,” it said.

A total of 243 individuals were screened, where 18 were found positive and 60 negative, while 165 are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Bau Hospital as well as Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) in Kuching and Bau.

The Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri Cluster in Bintulu is a workplace cluster involving a staff dormitory of a smelter located at Jalan Coastal Bintulu-Miri, Similajau.

A total of 1,574 individuals were screened where 49 cases are found positive and 1,135 negative. Another 390 individuals are still awaiting laboratory results.

All of the positive cases have been referred to Bintulu Hospital and admitted to PKRC in Bintulu District.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has declared the end of a cluster in Meradong namely the Ulu Strass Cluster, after it has not recorded any new cases in the last 28 days.

The cluster, which was declared on April 28, involved residents of a longhouse at Kilometre 2, Jalan Pakan in the Ulu Strass area, Meradong.

The index case of this cluster was a 66-year-old man who was detected through screening of symptomatic individuals at Sarikei Hospital on April 16. A total of 69 individuals were screened and there was a cumulative total of 28 positive cases.

SDMC said that the number of clusters that are still active in the state is 82 clusters.

“A total of eight clusters have recorded 91 new cases for the day, while 74 clusters did not record any,” it said.