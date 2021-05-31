60% civil service workforce

KOTA KINABALU: In line with the State Government’s decision to implement the total lockdown in Sabah from June 1 to June 14, civil servants in their respective organizations will be working with at least a 60 per cent workforce.

The remaining 40 per cent are to work from home, said State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Safar Untong.

There must be full compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Health and the instructions of the Sabah Public Service Department which will be issued from time to time, he said in a statement on Monday.

The use of online applications is mandatory and its use to be expanded in order to minimize the presence of customers at government counters and offices, he said.

“Face-to-face meetings, courses, seminars and training are not permitted and work scheduling of personnel should take into account essential services, welfare, safety as well as staff rotation.

“Department heads are empowered to determine the staff’s schedule of working in the office and from home. They may also issue work instructions to any staff under their respective care in accordance with the needs of government services from time to time,” said Safar.

He also reminded all the heads of department to ensure full compliance of the SOP so that there is no transmission of Covid-19 in the workplace.