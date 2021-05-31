‘Blood donation still an essential service under MCO’

KUCHING (May 31): Donating blood is still an essential service under the Movement Control Order (MCO), said the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) blood bank.

In its weekly blood donation campaign update, the blood bank stressed that eligible donors are needed to ensure continuous and sufficient blood stocks daily for patients in need.

While the blood bank will be closed tomorrow and Wednesday for Gawai Dayak, operations will resume on Thursday.

The blood bank will open from 8am to 1pm and from 2pm to 4.30pm on Thursday, and on Friday from 8am to 11.30am and 2pm to 4.30pm.

Parking is available for free in front of the centre at the SGH Day Care Centre (DCC) block.

In addition, the blood bank mobile team will be at Mydin Petra Jaya on Saturday from 10am to 3pm for the Petra Jaya Liverpool Reds Fan Club’s blood donation campaign.

On Sunday, there will be a blood drive at the Kuching Buddhist Society at Jalan Laksamana Cheng Ho from 9am to 2pm.

Donors are reminded to eat before they attempt to donate blood, as well as bring their identification card, donation card, or book.

They are also reminded to practise the new norms while at the campaign location.

For further information, contact 082-276797 (blood bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).