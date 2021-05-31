CM: Kaamatan festival unites people

PENAMPANG: The month-long Kaamatan festival has succeeded in bringing the people together despite their differences in background, race, religion and culture.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the Kaamatan festival is an annual celebration of the Kadazan, Dusun, Murut and Rungus communities as well as other ethnic communities as a sign of thanksgiving for a bountiful harvest.

“However, what is more important is that his month-long festival was able to unite us all irrespective of background, race, religion and culture for all the blessings we have received,” he said when closing the State-level Kaamatan celebration at the Hongkod Koisaan today (May 31).

He reminded that the Kaamatan festival not only strengthens bonds between families and friends but also teaches everyone on the importance of a strong unity as the foundation that reinforces harmony in Sabah which is endowed with its richness in races, ethnicity and culture.

Hajiji also said that the Kaamatan festival is both a cultural and arts event which has long been a fortress to protect the bonds that have long been forged.

“It is already part of our foundation that our variety serves, not as a measure of differences between all the people of Sabah, but rather the unity in our variety has made us stronger since we appreciate the differences in each ethnicity,” he said.

In his speech, which was given online, Hajiji also urged everyone to help every effort that is geared towards helping Sabahans economically following the plight caused by the pandemic.

He said that the Sabah government continued to ensure the development of the Sabah Maju Jaya brings about development and prosperity for the people of Sabah.

Hajiji also urged everyone to be wary of any efforts to break those efforts.

“I want to call on all the people of Sabah to stick with the government for the wellbeing and development of the State. Let’s give our support to the government so that the efforts to bring about development for the country and to state can be implemented successfully,” he said.

In his speech for the launching of the state-level Kaamatan celebration via online streaming, Hajiji said that the pandemic had changed the way Kaamatan or harvest festival was celebrated but it remains an important platform to galvanise unity and cooperation among all Sabahans regardless of race, religion or cultures.

“We are thankful that we are still able to celebrate the occasion although on a moderate scale. Many people are taking advantage of this time to spend it with family and loved ones and I hope that we can still continue to be vigilant and abide by the SOPs to beat this pandemic,” he said.

This year’s Kaamatan celebration had to be scaled down due to the pandemic with the main event, the Unduk Ngadau competition and Sugandoi singing contest, live-streamed.

The magavau ceremony, the essence of the Kaamatan festival, an annual thanksgiving ritual to honour the rice spirits and thank them for the bountiful harvest, was carried out by the high priestesses or Bobohizans as usual, but with the addition of face shields and gloves, while traditional dancers kept social distance at all times.

Api-Api Unduk Ngadau, Maya Hejnowska, was crowned as this year’s State Unduk Ngadau.