CM: Unpopular festive restrictions a must

In Gawai message, CM says measures taken to curb spread of Covid-19 may not be liked, but needed for sake of people’s health and safety

KUCHING (May 31): The imposition of measures such as the prohibition of holding cockfighting sessions during Gawai Dayak may not be a popular decision, but is one that must be done to ensure the safety of all amidst the current Covid-19 situation.

In stating this, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said the ban on cockfighting was meant as one of the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 during this Gawai celebration.

“Before this, my directive on a one-day Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration (only on first day) was also an unpopular decision among the Muslim community. However, this needed to be implemented so that the situation could be controlled.

“During these trying times, we need to be more cautious of asymptomatic cases, which have led to sporadic infections because there are unidentified virus-carriers among us.

“Kindly remember that all of us are potential virus-carriers, so we must take care of ourselves and of those around us,” he said in his Gawai Dayak 2021 message.

Abang Johari also expressed regret that this year marked the second time that the Dayak community would be celebrating their festival under certain constraints, just like the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“It’s very sad because many Dayaks are not able to celebrate Gawai with their families and friends back in their respective hometowns.

“I feel sorry for our brothers and sisters who are not allowed to return to their longhouses and villages due to the inter-zone and inter-state restrictions.”

In this respect, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance for everyone to stay at home if they had no urgent matter to attend to, and also for them to avoid gathering and attending social events, even in their own neighbourhoods, in view of the high number of Covid-19 clusters deriving from the community.

He then reminded the people about the Mother’s Day gathering involving immediate family members, which later led to the emergence of a Covid-19 cluster.

“All those celebrating must always comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities for Gawai Dayak 2021.

“Even among immediate family members, everyone must practise physical distancing, regular hand-washing or sanitising and wearing of a face mask; they must not share tableware or perform physical contact such as handshakes.”

Abang Johari assured everyone that the state government, under the ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), would do its best in address the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak.

He said towards this cause, the Sarawak government had spent a total of RM242 million as at May this year.

“The expenditure covers quarantine costs, food supplies, logistics, equipment and so forth, but it does not include the special assistance under Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 1.0 to 5.0 packages worth RM3 billion, meant to alleviate the burden of the people during this time fo the pandemic.

“The GPS-led government is also doing its best to ensure that the immunisation programme in Sarawak would run smoothly, and able to vaccinate 2.08 million people by August,” he said.

Abang Johari added that the federal government had given the approval to the Sarawak government to procure its own vaccines, with private hospitals being gazetted as among the vaccination centres.

Also in his Gawai Dayak 2021 message, the Chief Minister reminded all Sarawakians the importance of fostering the spirit of unity in people of various races and religions.

He said given today’s borderless era, it would be relatively easier for netizens to create racial divide through ‘baseless posts and claims’ on social media.

In this regard, he called upon netizens to use social media as a platform to share positive news for the better development of Sarawak and also for strengthening racial unity among the communities.

He also called upon the Dayak community, particularly the younger generation, to join forces in materialising the dream of Sarawak towards becoming a developed and progressive state.

“I sincerely hope that our Dayak friends would celebrate Gawai in strict compliance with the SOP in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Selamat Gawai Dayak, Gayu Guru Gerai Nyamai, Lantang Senang Nguan Menua,” said Abang Johari.