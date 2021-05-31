Comply strictly with SOP for Gawai celebration, Bersatu S’wak chief urges Dayaks

KUCHING (May 31): Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak has urged Sarawakians, particularly those from the Dayak community to comply strictly with the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the Gawai celebration,

Its chairman Senator Jaziri Alkaf A Suffian said the drastic increase in Covid-19 infection cases following the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration should be a lesson to all and must not be repeated during Gawai.

As such, he hoped the Dayak community will adapt to the new norms as well as avoiding inter-district movements to return to the their villages and longhouses to curb further spread of Covid-19.

“We understand that this Dayak community festival is so unique and symbolic of unity in Sarawak, but please abide by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) enforced by the government in an effort for us to curb the increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Take a lesson from the mistakes that happened all over the country, when there were a few who stubbornly wanted to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with family and friends.

“In fact, they unknowingly spread this dangerous virus during the celebration and eventually endangered the lives of their loved ones,” he said in a statement.

He added that the ban on visiting activities during the celebration is part of the efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Therefore, he advised residents in Sarawak to remain at home and continue to adhere to the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in controlling the spread of Covid-19.

“Of course, many are feeling sad because the celebration this year is not as merry as before. But we must understand the guidelines by the government, which include not allowing visiting activities during this celebration, are to prevent our loved ones from being infected,” he added