Covid-19: Record high of 10 deaths in Sarawak, 654 new cases

KUCHING (May 31): Sarawak registered a new record high of 10 Covid-19 death cases today along with 654 new cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that the death toll in the state has now increased to 294 while the cumulative number of infections rose to 47,329 cases.

On the latest fatalities, the committee said they were recorded in Miri (4), Sibu (2), Sri Aman (2), Kapit (1) and Kuching (1).

“Kuching recorded the highest number of cases with 219 followed by Sibu (102), Miri (84), Bintulu (54), Samarahan (33), Tanjung Manis (27), Kapit (17), Lubok Antu (17), Betong (15), Mukah (13), and Sri Aman (10).

“There were also 16 districts which recorded single-digit cases namely Bau (9), Asajaya (9), Subis (7), Lundu (7), Meradong (7), Serian (5), Julau (3), Tatau (3), Bukit Mabong (2), Kanowit (2), Sarikei (2), Dalat (2), Pakan (2), Beluru (1), Saratok (1) and Selangau (1),” it said.

