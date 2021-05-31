Dr Sim: Many of Sarawak’s MCO SOPs stricter than peninsula’s total lockdown

KUCHING (May 31): Many of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak during this Movement Control Order (MCO) are far more stringent than those under the federal government’s total lockdown, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

In a Facebook post today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor highlighted the differences between Sarawak’s SOPs and those in the peninsula.

“Only absolutely essential activities or business — deadlines are artificially manmade, bank rules, and regulations are manmade, (but) Covid-19 transmission is because of people moving around,” he stressed.

Among the stricter SOPs are a curfew from 10pm to 5am in Sarawak and none in Peninsular Malaysia.

Sarawak has also banned businesses such as do it yourself stores, discount stores, optical shops, laundries and launderettes from operating, while the federal SOP has not.

In Peninsular Malaysia, factories are allowed a 60 per cent worker capacity, while in Sarawak only factories producing essential goods are allowed to operate with a worker capacity of 30 per cent.

In addition, Sarawak also does not allow jogging and exercise in public, while Peninsular Malaysia allows the public to do so individually.

The state also does not allow children under 12 to go out in public, but there is no such restriction in Peninsular Malaysia.

The federal total lockdown is set to run from June 1-14, while Sarawak’s MCO came into effect on Saturday (May 29) and will run until June 11.

Dr Sim also said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had committed 380,000 doses per week for Sarawak from June.

“Every Sarawakian needs to love and save yourself, our families, our workers, and our Sarawak these crucial two weeks so that there will be enough beds for you in our hospitals or Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRCs) in case you are infected. Keep everyone alive, get vaccinated (June to August).

“We need focus and know our priorities — keep everyone alive from Covid-19 now,” he said, adding the government will release financial stimulus and assistance in the weeks to come.

He urged everyone to play their role as Sarawak has a plan to complete the vaccination programme by August.