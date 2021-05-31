Eatery owners issued compounds for eating in own shops

KOTA KINABALU: The relevant authorities have been urged to have sympathy towards eatery owners and workers.

Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong made the call after numerous complaints were received, from eatery owners who were compounded for eating at their own premises.

“Can eatery owners and workers eat at their own premises during break?”

“If yes, why are summons being issued?”

“If no, where are eatery owners and workers supposed to eat?”

“In the toilet? Under the table? At the back alley?” asked Junz in a statement yesterday.

He added it is understandable that the recent SOP does not allow dine-in for public patrons.

But he questioned the rationale of compounding eatery owners and workers eating at their own premises.

“Okay, understood that public cannot dine-in. But what about restaurant owners and workers?

“Where is the common sense in this? Tens of thousands of Sabahans are now afraid of having their lunch because anytime and anywhere, the relevant authorities might snap their photos and issue a compound.”

“Please have some empathy. Everyone is facing difficult times during this pandemic. The government should not make life tougher for everyone.”

“Allow them to have their lunch break peacefully while they are working tirelessly in this essential industry line.”