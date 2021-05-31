Failed grille lock in prison cell led to inmate’s escape from Sibu Prison – Sibu police chief

SIBU (May 31): The failed grille lock of a prison cell in Sibu Prison led to the escape of an inmate yesterday, said Sibu Police Chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

Stanley said the inmate, identified as Lee Ka Yieng, 49, had climbed over the spandex wall before escaping through the main road.

“We are still searching for the inmate,” he added.

Stanley said inmate, who was sentenced to five years imprisonment for a narcotics offence in Kapit last November, was isolated in a temporary room as he was earlier suspected to be infected by Covid-19.

However, he was tested negative for Covid-19 after undergoing a Covid-19 test, he added.

The inmate escaped from Sibu Prison at around 12pm yesterday.