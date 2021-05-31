Jobless man in Krokop arrested for punching elderly dad, threatening to kill parents

MIRI (May 31): Police arrested a 46-year-old jobless man yesterday (Sunday) for punching his elderly father in the chest and threatening to kill both his parents at their house in Krokop.

The suspect was picked up at the family house at around 2.25pm following a police report lodged by his 71-year-old father.

The victim claimed that while he was watching television around 1.30pm, his son ran amok and threatened to kill both him and his wife.

The son also allegedly punched the victim in the chest and injuring him.

It is understood that the son frequently threatened his father, which prompted the latter to lodge the police report.

In court this morning, the suspect was remanded for seven days until June 6 to facilitate the police investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and Section 506 of the same Code for criminal intimidation.