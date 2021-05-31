Man walks free after being acquitted of drug trafficking charge

MIRI (May 31): A 39-year-old man walked free today after the High Court here discharged and acquitted him of a drug trafficking charge.

High Court Judge Datuk Duncan Sikodol made the ruling after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case against Ng Cheng Hui at the end of the prosecution.

Ng, who is from Pujut Padang Kerbau, was charged under Section 39(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law.

The section provides for a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Ng was alleged to have trafficked 271.65 grammes of Methamphetamine at around 5.15am at a house in Pujut Corner on Sept 19, 2019.

A total of six prosecution witnesses were called throughout the trial.

Deputy public prosecutors (DPP) Muhammad Nor Solihin Salleh and Muhammad Hafiz Mohd Noor prosecuted, while the accused was represented by counsel Firdaus Morshidi.