Miri Central Market to be closed until further notice – Mayor

MIRI (May 31): Miri Central Market will be closed until further notice after five Covid-19 cases, including a death were reported recently, said Mayor Adam Yii.

Yii, in a press statement, said all of the positive cases were related to the market.

“Initially, the market was supposed to reopen today. However, with more cases reported, it shall remain closed until further instruction from the Health Ministry,” Yii added.

He said the Health Department has conducted swab tests on all close contacts to the positive cases.

“Each of these close contacts were required to undergo compulsory quarantine and to take two swab tests within the duration,” he added.

The market was closed on May 25 after a Covid-19 positive case was detected and the city council had conducted disinfection and deep cleaning works.