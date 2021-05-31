Never dismiss SOP just for sake of celebrating Gawai, community told

KUCHING (May 31): The Dayak community must not throw the standard operating procedures (SOP) out the window just so that they could fully celebrate Gawai this year.

In making this call, Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) president Datu Ik Pahon Joyik called upon them to put on hold all festivities for now, as a way to avoid another surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The SOP for Gawai was introduced to mitigate the surge in positive cases, which we are currently experiencing. I hope our community would be well-informed of the deadly danger posed by Covid-19, especially with the emergence of the more infectious variants in India, South Africa, Brazil and the UK.

“All these variants have already landed on the shore of Malaysia.

“Yes, we have a choice of experiencing either the joy of Gawai, or the sorrow of Covid-19,” he said in his Gawai Day 2021 message.

Ik Pahon, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) deputy chairman, pointed out that the committee had reminded all about the intensive care unit (ICU) beds and other health facilities across Sarawak having already stretched to the limit and nearing the breaking point.

“As such, please place the interest of public health above all during this Gawai festival.

“For once, let’s make the decision of giving priority to our health and our loved ones.

“No Gawai celebration and visiting – we can make a difference,” he said.