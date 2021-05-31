PBB Youth takes aim at PKR’s Iswardy over ‘uncivilised’, ‘rude’ video

KUCHING (May 31): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth wing has condemned the ‘uncivilised’ and ‘excessive’ manner in which Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) member Iswandy Morni hurled accusations against the Chief Minister and the state government.

Its deputy chief Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said in a statement the abusive words used by Iswandy in criticising the state leaders in a video uploaded to his Facebook page can be described as ‘rude’.

Fazzurdin, who is Tupong assemblyman, pointed out that while the government is open to suggestions, feedback and even criticism, there are limitations and boundaries on how such feedback is delivered.

“Even if the views given by the individual are solid and well-founded, but the way of delivery he chose (in the video) was uncivilised and excessive.

“The people of Sarawak are urged not to imitate or be deceived by such behaviour and slander hurled. It is not only reckless but it is not in our culture as Sarawakians as we highly value courtesy towards one another,” he said.

Fazzrudin said the state government has always remained committed to flattening the Covid-19 curve in Sarawak and will continue to work hard to achieve this target.

He pointed out these include formulating policies for curbing Covid-19 and imposing movement restrictions if necessary.

He explained this is because Sarawak is given the autonomy in terms of decision-making to ensure that the policies made are appropriate to the local context.

“The unique diversity and challenges of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state require policies and implementation that are in line with the situation in Sarawak.

“The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) also receives advice from health experts where every matter is thoroughly scrutinised before a decision is made.

“The state government also emphasises the survival of the people by providing immediate assistance to those in need,” he said.

Fazzrudin pointed out this was evidenced by the recent announcement by the Chief Minister through the Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) 6.0 and an allocation of RM250,000 to each state constituency for the distribution of food aid to those affected.

Meanwhile, it was reported Saturday that a police report was lodged against Iswardy for making an offensive remark against Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The report was filed by a PBB member at Kuching Central police station at 1.38pm.

The complainant said while he was scrolling through Facebook around 8.45am on Saturday, he came across a video which had been posted around 10.50pm the previous day.

“In the video, Iswardy was seen expressing his dissatisfaction towards the state government for not following the federal government’s implementation of ‘total lockdown’ and making offensive remarks towards the Chief Minister and Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.

“Therefore, I have filed a report for the police’s further action,” the PBB member said in the report.