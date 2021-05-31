PM: All ministers, deputies to contribute three months worth of wages to help fight Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): All federal Cabinet members and deputy ministers will forfeit their salaries for three months starting June as part of the government effort to battle the pandemic, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced this evening.

Instead, he said their salaries will be channelled into the RM40 billion Pemerkasa Plus aid initiative targeted at mitigating the effects of the impending “total lockdown” that starts tomorrow.

“I would like to convey the support of all ministers and deputy ministers by not paying their salaries for three months starting June 2021,” Muhyiddin said in a special address delivered on national television.

“The salaries that will not be paid will go into the Disaster Trust Fund Account as a means to finance matters related to Covid-19,” he added.

From the total RM40 billion fund, only RM5 billion will be in direct fiscal support. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME