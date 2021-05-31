PM: RM1 bln to strengthen public healthcare under Pemerkasa Plus

KUALA LUMPUR (May 31): A sum of RM1 billion has been allocated to increase capacity and strengthen public healthcare under the Supplementary Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (PEMERKASA Plus) unveiled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddn Yassin tonight.

He said RM450 million is for boosting bed capacity and ICU equipment for COVID-19 treatment, not only in hospitals under the supervision of the Health Ministry (MOH) but also teaching hospitals of public universities such as UiTM, UPM and UKM as well as field hospitals of the armed forces (ATM), including in Sabah and Sarawak.

A total of RM550 million is for meeting the increased operational and management costs in fighting the COVID-19 health crisis, including for medicines, reagents for screening tests and appointment of contract officers, he said in a special address on Bantuan PKP 3.0 aired over local radio and television.

Muhyiddin also announced the extension of service for more than 14,000 existing contract medical officers and nurses until 2022.

In addition to this, the government would also reappoint on contract more than 500 healthcare personnel when they reached compulsory retirement this year, he added. — Bernama

MORE TO COME