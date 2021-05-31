Rep laments ‘very poor’ vaccine take-up among Penans in Telang Usan

MIRI (May 31): The number of Penans in Telang Usan who have registered for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is very poor, revealed assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He told The Borneo Post when contacted yesterday on the rollout of the vaccination programme in his constituency that he only knew of one Penan from Long Leng who had been vaccinated.

“So far I’ve only seen one Penan man which is Long Leng’s headman who has been vaccinated.

“The rest, I was made to understand, have not registered themselves either through their respective headman or MySejahtera,” he said.

There are about 14,000 Penans from 38 villages and settlements scattered across the wider Telang Usan constituency.

Dennis said despite many efforts since last year to explain to the Penans the importance of receiving the vaccine, the majority of them are still afraid to take the jab.

“Generally, I think they fear the needles most despite the many efforts to inform them on why the need to take the vaccine,” he said.

To date, only 3,674 people in Telang Usan constituency have registered for the vaccination. Of that, 282 had completed their two-dose regimen, while 348 received their first dose between May 25 and May 30.

Telang Usan has a population of about 40,000.