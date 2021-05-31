Sabah’s cases increase to 207

KOTA KINABALU: Cases of Covid-19 infections in Sabah increased from 190 on May 30 to 207 on May 31, a total of 17 cases.

The state government’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, said of the 207 new infection cases on Monday, 117 were the result of close contact screening, 40 from cluster screening, 33 from screening of symptomatic individuals, nine from targeted screening and eight from other cases.

He disclosed that 11 districts recorded an increase in cases with nine increasing one case each and two districts recording an increase of two cases each.

Sandakan has overtaken Tawau to top the list of districts with highest cases of infections with 36 cases. Tawau recorded 28 cases while Kota Kinabalu has the third highest with 22 recorded.

Eight districts recorded a decrease and seven districts namely Beluran, Telupid, Pitas, Tongod, Nabawan, Kuala Penyu and Tambunan recorded zero cases.

“The trend of infection in Sabah remains non-static. However, four districts that recorded zero cases previously, namely Sipitang (5), Keningau (3) and Ranau as well as Tenom (one case each) have cases indicating non-compliance with SOP.

Masidi also said that a total of 74 road blocks were mounted in the past 24 hours where 28,371 vehicles were inspected and 193 were ordered to turn back.

A total of 79 compounds were issued throughout Sabah for violations such as not wearing face mask, failing to provide equipment/record customer details, carrying excessed passengers in a vehicle and traveling across border without permission.