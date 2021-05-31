Saratok changes to red zone while Daro reverts to yellow zone

KUCHING (May 31): Saratok has joined the list of red zones in the state after 41 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases were recorded in the district in the past 14 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“This increases the number of red zones to 28 ,” it said in a statement.

The other red zones in the state are Meradong, Lubok Antu, Beluru, Asajaya, Tanjung Manis, Tatau, Julau, Bukit Mabong, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Meanwhile, Daro district has returned to yellow zone status after recording only 18 locally transmitted cases in the last 14 days.

The number of districts with yellow status is now eight. The others are Tebedu, Limbang, Kabong, Matu, Marudi, Lundu, and Dalat.

Three districts are orange zones namely Lawas, Simunjan and Bau.

Telang Usan district remains the sole green zone in the state.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 locally transmitted cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.