Sarawak extends MCO to June 14; existing SOP maintained with updated conditions

KUCHING (May 31): The Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sarawak has been extended to June 14, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said this latest decision will also include changes to several conditions after the committee has reviewed the general standard operating procedures issued by National Security Council (NSC).

“SDMC has decided that Sarawak will continue the implementation of the existing MCO by adding the following conditions namely to use the word ‘district’ as opposed to zones under MCO areas; to limit the number of individuals in private vehicles including the driver to two only; as well as adjustments or additional conditions to the essential services list,” it said in its Covid-19 daily update.

MORE TO COME