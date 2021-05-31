Sarawakian father and son win RM21.46 million Toto Jackpot

KUCHING (May 31): A father and son from Sarawak won the RM21.46 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on May 19 by combining the numbers inspired from a dream and the father’s vehicle number.

A press release from Sports Toto today stated that the 43-year-old son, who is a technician, said he and his father would always help each other to buy tickets and sometimes they would share the bets whenever they have good inspiration of numbers like from a dream or interesting numbers that they spotted.

He had been interviewed by Sports Toto when collecting the winnings with his 67-year-old father.

“This round we intended to share a ticket by combining the number I got from a dream – 2717 and my father’s car registration number – 6500.

“I saw many different types of fish in my dream and that was how I came out with my number. I guess by combining my father’s number has given us the luck to win the jackpot,” he said.

Their pair of winning numbers (2717 and 6500) had won them a whopping RM21,460,857.20.

The son also said this was the best Father’s Day present for both of them. Father’s Day falls on June 20 this year.

“And we plan to share the newfound wealth with our family as well as to settle our debts,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sports Toto said prior to the big winning on May 19, a total of 150 i-System winners from various states shared the RM11,647,421.85 Toto 4D Jackpot 2 on May 16, 2021 due to the cascading effect.

The cascading of Toto 4D Jackpot occurs when the Toto 4D Jackpot 1 exceeds RM30 million and is not won; the amount in excess of RM20 million shall cascade and be added to the Toto 4D Jackpot 2.

These lucky winners walked away with prizes ranging from the highest RM1,427,512.10 to the lowest RM41,722.65.