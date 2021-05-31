SDDMC to trace those yet to register for vaccination

SIBU (May 31): A mechanism will be worked out to trace the remaining 90,878 individuals in Sibu Division who have yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He added that thus far, 141,650 or 60.9 per cent from the targeted 232,528 individuals who make up 70 per cent of the population in Sibu Division have registered.

“I will discuss with (Acting) Sibu Resident (Wong Hee Sieng) on how we can come up with a mechanism to trace the 90,878 and register them for vaccination as soon as possible to achieve herd immunity faster,” Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing told reporters after checking on Sibu Indoor Stadium vaccination centre yesterday.

The Nangka assemblyman pointed out that in Sibu District 121,575 individuals or 62.5 per cent have registered for vaccination, leaving 72,877 individuals who have yet to do so.

In Kanowit, 11,524 or 54.4 per cent have registered with another 9,643 individuals to be registered while Selangau has registered 8,551 or 50.6 per cent with 8,358 individuals yet to register, he said.

On another development, Dr Annuar explained that there were several scenarios when potential recipients were turned down for Covid-19 vaccination including severe allergies, immune compromised, blood clotting issue and high blood pressure.

“When they come here (Sibu Indoor Stadium), doctors will screen them to determine whether they can be vaccinated. If doctors here can’t decide, they will be referred to the specialist clinic in Sibu Hospital.

“Not many people are turned down for vaccination but if your blood pressure (BP) is over 160/90 then, the doctor at the vaccination centre will ask you to rest first.

“But if somehow, your BP still does not come down, they will refer you to the clinic to adjust your medication. You need not worry as your name is already in the system and the vaccination centre will call you up again to make a fresh appointment,” he stated.

Dr Annuar said he was informed that some 1,000 received their second dose of Sinovac vaccine at the Indoor Stadium yesterday.