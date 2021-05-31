STU: Most teachers in Sarawak yet to receive Covid-19 vaccination

KUCHING (May 31): The majority of the teachers in Sarawak have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 as yet, said Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

According to him, some teachers have received the vaccine but STU did not have the exact figure.

“There are teachers being called for the vaccination but there is still a big group out there awaiting to be listed,” he said when contacted today.

Adam said he does not know how the vaccinated teachers were selected as there is no programme for teachers to be vaccinated at schools.

“STU has high hopes that all the teachers in the state will be given the vaccine as soon as possible,” he said, adding teachers are high-risk personnel.

He pointed out vaccination is especially necessary for teachers serving in rural schools who are still in contact with their students.

He explained home-based learning does not work for rural students who have no access to the Internet.

As a result, he said rural teachers would have no choice but to travel around some villages and longhouses to provide lesson notes to their students.

“STU hopes that with the assurance given by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NCIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin on the sufficient supply of vaccine for adults in Sarawak by August this year, all the teachers in Sarawak will be vaccinated then,” he added.

At present, there are 39,742 teachers in Sarawak.

Yesterday, former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching said in a statement that many teachers had complained they were yet to be vaccinated despite the government’s promise in March that they would be prioritised under Phase II of the NCIP.