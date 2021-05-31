Tg Aru rep accused of seeking cheap publicity

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan Tanjung Aru assemblyman Datuk Junz Wong appears to be seeking cheap publicity by trying to politicise the government’s efforts to assist those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is rather immature for the opposition to take cheap shots by making false accusations against the government to confuse the rakyat.

“The GRS State goverment has no time to deal with petty issues such as claims that assistance given by the government did not reach the target or that there was element of biasness in its distribution.

“Do not politicise the assistance meant for all those affected by the pandemic,” said Armada Bersatu Putatan Division Chief Mohd Isquzawan Israq Arsit.

Isquzawan said the food baskets and one-off RM300 cash given by the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) State government had lessened the burden of the people.

He said instead of seeking cheap publicity in the attempt to gain political mileage, the opposition should give their cooperation, particularly in locating all those affected during these trying times.

“Don’t close your eyes in denying all the assistance given by the government simply because you want to gain political mileage,” Isquzawan said.

He added the GRS State government was focusing on helping the people and not merely on politics.

As of May 31, a total of 326,461 food baskets have been distributed under the Program Bantuan Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 involving those undergoing quarantine at home, in enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas, B40 group and those in the e-Kasih list.

“In fact just for e-Kasih alone, a total of 76,628 food baskets or 100 per cent have been given out as of today.

“All the 323,966 eligible recipients of the one-off Covid-19 2.0 cash assistance of RM300 had received the money totalling RM97,189,800 in April,” he said.

On the Tanjung Aru low-cost flats issue, Isquzawan said the tenants were not being evicted right there and then but they have been issued with notices to move out because the flats were no longer safe for them to stay.

But it was saddening that the opposition accused the government of evicting the tenants even though it was not the case.

“The Sabah Housing and Town Development Authority (SHTDA) had given the tenants seven months to find a new place to stay.

“The Tanjung Aru flats that were built in the 1970s and due to its old age it has structural damages that are unrepairable.

“When Parti Warisan Sabah was in power they did not take the opportunity to repair the buildings. Why only now they are making noise and accusing the GRS government as cruel? It clearly shows that they are only good at talking but no action to help the tenants,” he said.

The fact that Junz Wong forgot that the SHTDA had approved the project to redevelop the Tanjung Aru flats area on October 29, 2019 that during Warisan time.

“So, the question here is why did Junz Wong as the Tanjung Aru assemblyman did not object to the plan at that time?” he asked.

It was reported that the current SHTDA chairman, Datuk Masiung Banah had submitted several recommendations to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor for consideration to resolve the problems faced by the eligible tenants.

All the residents of the 315-unit Tanjung Aru flats have refused to move out until the LPPB provides them with suitable housing for them to relocate.

They have also requested LPPB to carry out maintenance on the building for the sake of their safety and demanded a meeting with LPPB to discuss the issue.

Built 50 years ago in the 1970s for rent by LPPB, the 11 blocks of four-storey flats house more than 1,000 residents. The tenants pay RM170 monthly for the 600 square feet flat.