Tiong: Not worth risking family’s health for one-day celebration

BINTULU (May 31): It is not worth putting family members at risk of Covid-19 infection just to celebrate Gawai in the villages and longhouses, says Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

He related that townsfolk had been very cooperative in the past by not returning to longhouses to celebrate with families and hoped they would do the same this year.

“The Covid-19 pandemic now is more worrying and the situation is different compared to Gawai last year because the virus has spread to rural areas.

“The public must help curb the spread and cancel their ‘balik kampung’ plans, no visiting and no gathering during Gawai,” he stressed.

Tiong said longhouse folk can only celebrate with family members living in the same unit this year,” he said.

He added that during his inspection on Gawai standard operating procedure (SOP) compliance at two longhouses in Sebauh, he reminded the residents not to put the lives of their loved ones at risk just for the sake of celebrating the festival for one day.

He thus called on all parties to continue complying with the SOP at all times to protect themselves and their families from the deadly virus.